UN: People of Myanmar continue to suffer

Shafaqna English-  Five years after Myanmar’s military seized power, people of the country continue to suffer amid widespread violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law.

The people of Myanmar continue to suffer amid “widespread violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law,” as the cycle of impunity persists, the spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres said in a statement, on Friday, marking the anniversary.

