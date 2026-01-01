Commentary on Imam Sajjad’s (AS) treaties of right (Part 50)

Shafaqna English- Commentary on Imam Sajjad’s (AS) Treaties of Right By Mohammad Sobhanie.

بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَٰنِ الرَّحِيمِ

وَأمّــــــــــا حَقُّ أَهْلِ مِلَّتِكَ عَامَّةً فَإضْـــــــــــمَارُ السَّلامَةِ وَنشْرِ جَنَــــــــــــــــاحِ الرَّحْمَةِ وَالرِّفْقِ بمُسِيئِهــــــــــــــــــــِمْ وَتأَلُّفُهُمْ وَاسْتِصْلاحُهُمْ وَشُكْرُ مُحْسِنِهِمْ إلَى نفْسِهِ وَإلَيْكَ، فَإنَّ إحْسَانهُ إلَى نفْسِهِ إحْسَانهُ إلَيكَ إذا كَفَّ عَنْكَ أَذاهُ وَكَفَاكَ مَئونتَهُ وَحَبَسَ عَنكَ نفْسَهُ فَعَمِّهِمْ جَمِيعًا بدَعْوَتِكَ وَانصُرْهُمْ جَمِيعـاً بنُصْرَتِكَ وَأَنزَلتَهُمْ جَمِيعـــــــــــــــاً مِنْكَ مَنَـــــــــــازِلَهُمْ، كَبيرَهُمْ بمَنْزِلَةِ الْوَالِـــــــــــدِ وَصَغِيرَهُمْ بمَنْزِلَةِ الْوَلَدِ وَأَوْسَـــــــــــــطَهُمْ بمَنْزِلَةِ الأَخِ. فَمَـنْ أَتـــــــــــــــاكَ تَعَاهَدْتَه بلُطْفٍ وَرَحْمَةٍ. وَصِلْ أَخَاكَ بمَا يَجِبُ لِلأَخِ عَلَى أَخِيهِ.

The Right of Your Fellow Believers (50th)

Translation: The right of your fellow believers is that you sincerely wish for their well-being and enfold them in the wings of your mercy. Be compassionate toward those who have wronged others, and cultivate friendships that support their reform.

Show appreciation for those who take care of themselves, for by doing so, they positively affect you as well. When people prioritize their own well-being, they not only benefit themselves but also prevent burdens or troubles from falling upon you.

Keep all of them in your prayers and offer them your support. It is important to honor each person according to their rightful station: regard their elders as your fathers, their children as your own, and their young people as your brothers.

Treat those who come to you with kindness and compassion. Treat your fellow believers as siblings treat one another.

Commentary: Verse 49:10 of Sūrah Al-Hujurat[1] states that all believers are brothers to one another. This brotherhood is not just a slogan; it is a unity that deeply connects the hearts of believers, binding them together like members of a single body. Just as when one member feels pain, all the other members feel the pain too. The Prophet (SAWA) said[2]:

مَثَلُ المُؤمِنينَ في تَوادِّهِمْ وتَعاطُفِهِمْ وَ تَراحُمِهِمْ مَثَلُ الجَسدِ؛ إذا اشتكى مِنهُ عُضوٌ تَداعى سائرُ الجَسَدِ بالسَّهَرِ و الحُمّى.

The example of believers in their mutual love, compassion, and mercy is that of a body; when one part of it is ill, the rest of the body responds with sleeplessness and fever.

Imam Sadiq (AS) said[3]:

لا واللّه ِ، لا يكونُ المؤمنُ مؤمنا أبدا حتّى يكونَ لأخيهِ مِثلَ الجَسدِ، إذا ضَرَبَ علَيهِ عِرْقٌ واحدٌ تَداعَتْ لَه سائرُ عُرُوقِهِ.

No, by God, a believer will never be a believer until he is to his brother like a body; if one vein is afflicted (with pain), all his veins will be affected.

The Prophet (SAWA) said:[4]

وُدُّ المؤمنِ للمؤمنِ في اللّه ِ مِن أعظَمِ شُعَبِ الإيمانِ. ألاَ ومَنْ أحَبَّ في اللّه ِ، وأبْغَضَ في اللّه، وأعْطى في اللّه ِ ومَنعَ في اللّه ِ، فهُو مِن أصْفياءِ اللّه.

The love of a believer for another believer for the sake of Allah is one of the greatest branches of faith. Beware, whoever loves for the sake of Allah, hates for the sake of Allah, gives for the sake of Allah, and withholds for the sake of Allah, then he is among the chosen ones of Allah.

The rights of fellow believers upon one another are numerous, but we will refer to the words of Imām Sajjād (AS):

Translation of Phrases:

And the right of your fellow believers is that وَأمّــــــــــا حَقُّ أَهْلِ مِلَّتِكَ عَامَّةً you should wholeheartedly wish for their well-being فَإضْـــــــــــمَارُ السَّلامَةِ and extend your wings of mercy over them وَنشْرِ جَنَــــــــــــــــاحِ الرَّحْمَةِ Be lenient with those who have wronged others and establish a friendship to facilitate their reform. وَالرِّفْقِ بمُسِيئِهــــــــــــــــــــِمْ وَتأَلُّفُهُمْ وَاسْتِصْلاحُهُمْ Express appreciation to individuals who do good to themselves and you. وَشُكْرُ مُحْسِنِهِمْ إلَى نفْسِهِ وَإلَيْكَ، Those who do good for themselves are doing good for you. إحْسَانهُ إلَى نفْسِهِ إحْسَانهُ إلَيكَ Because, by doing so, they have not troubled you; otherwise, they would ask you to do good for them and spare you from their trouble. إذا كَفَّ عَنْكَ أَذاهُ وَكَفَاكَ مَئونتَهُ وَحَبَسَ عَنكَ نفْسَهُ Keep them all in your prayers and support them with your help. فَعَمِّهِمْ جَمِيعًا بدَعْوَتِكَ وَانصُرْهُمْ جَمِيعـاً بنُصْرَتِكَ You should respect each person according to their rightful place وَأَنزَلتَهُمْ جَمِيعـــــــــــــــاً مِنْكَ مَنَـــــــــــازِلَهُمْ، their elders are like your fathers, their children are like your own children, and their young people are like your brothers. كَبيرَهُمْ بمَنْزِلَةِ الْوَالِـــــــــــدِ وَصَغِيرَهُمْ بمَنْزِلَةِ الْوَلَدِ وَأَوْسَـــــــــــــطَهُمْ بمَنْزِلَةِ الأَخِ. Whoever comes to you, treat him with kindness and mercy. فَمَـنْ أَتـــــــــــــــاكَ تَعَاهَدْتَه بلُطْفٍ وَرَحْمَةٍ. Treat your fellow believer as a brother treats his siblings. وَصِلْ أَخَاكَ بمَا يَجِبُ لِلأَخِ عَلَى أَخِيهِ.

Note:

[1] 49:10 The believers are but brothers, so make settlement between your brothers. And fear Allah that you may receive mercy.

[2] https://www.hadithlib.com/rolls/view/1800358/ مؤمنان-همچون-يك-پيكرند

[3] ibid

[4] https://hadithlib.com/hadithtxts/view/19003343

