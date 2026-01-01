English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Saudi Arabia suspends Umrah contracts of 1,800 foreign agencies

0

Shafaqna English- Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has suspended the Umrah contracts of 1,800 foreign agencies.

The decision follows the results of a periodic evaluation that revealed performance shortcomings and poor service quality among these agencies, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency on Sunday.

The ministry stated that the suspension applies only to the issuance of new visas and is part of a regulatory approach to help agencies address classification issues and improve compliance with approved standards.

Contracts will be reactivated once the requirements are met within the grace period, according to the ministry.

The ministry confirmed that Umrah performers holding valid visas or existing reservations will not be affected, as services to them will continue unchanged.

Sources: Arab News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UN: People of Myanmar continue to suffer

leila yazdani

Seven Muslim countries denounce Israel’s ceasefire violations in Gaza

nasibeh yazdani

Saudi Ministry of Hajj Commends Iraq’s Outstanding Performance, Ranks It First in Pilgrim Services

parniani

UK cyclists to undertake journey from Makkah to Madinah to raise funds for children in Africa

nasibeh yazdani

Capturing Saudi Arabia a frame at a time

leila yazdani

Report: Saudi Arabia’s economy to grow by 4.5% in 2026

nafiseh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.