Saudi Arabia suspends Umrah contracts of 1,800 foreign agencies

The decision follows the results of a periodic evaluation that revealed performance shortcomings and poor service quality among these agencies, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency on Sunday.

The ministry stated that the suspension applies only to the issuance of new visas and is part of a regulatory approach to help agencies address classification issues and improve compliance with approved standards.

Contracts will be reactivated once the requirements are met within the grace period, according to the ministry.

The ministry confirmed that Umrah performers holding valid visas or existing reservations will not be affected, as services to them will continue unchanged.

Sources: Arab News

www.shafaqna.com