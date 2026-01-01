Egypt: OIC holds conference on religious discourse & women’s rights

Shafaqna English– The international conference “Investing in Religious and Media Discourse and its Impact on the Protection and Promotion of Women’s Rights in Member States” of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) began in Egypt on Sunday(1 Feb 2026).

The conference, which will be held under the auspices of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and hosted by Al-Azhar, is being held on Sunday and Monday, February 1 and 2, 2026, at the Al-Azhar Conference Hall in Nasr City, and will be attended by representatives from fifty-seven member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

According to Egyptian media, the aim of this conference is to highlight the role of religious and wise media discourse in correcting misconceptions, strengthening a culture of respect for women’s rights, and supporting their active participation in various fields, which helps to consolidate social stability and achieve sustainable development.

