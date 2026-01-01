Sheikh Al-Tayeb: They seek to destroy “family institution in the East”

Shafaqna English– Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayeb, who was speaking at the Conference on Religious Discourse, Media, and Women’s Rights in the Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Sunday (1 Feb 2026), emphasized the need to ease dowries and called for facilitating marriage and returning it to the simple form that Islam has emphasized.

He added: “The Al-Azhar conference, to support and strengthen women’s rights, is moving against the waves that seek to destroy the institution of the Eastern family, just as they destroyed the family in Western societies.”

Sheikh Al-Tayeb added: “The world as a whole, before the advent of Islam, was against women and their human dignity, until Islam came and our esteemed Prophet (PBUH) determined the position of women with a historic and decisive statement.”

Emphasizing that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) proclaimed throughout the Arab lands that “women are equal to men,” and in his final words, when bidding farewell to their honorable lives, he advised them to be kind to women, he clarified: Islamic law freed Muslim women from the chains and constraints that the harsh cultures of ignorance had imposed on them.

Sheikh Al-Tayeb continued: “The current situation of women is still alien to the philosophy of Islam and the spirit of its legislation, which originates from the Holy Quran and the pure tradition of the Prophet (PBUH). Giving priority to customs and traditions that conflict with the guidance of Islam has led to the formation of a popular culture that has confiscated many of women’s rights.”

Sheikh Al-Tayeb also praised the steadfastness of heroic and brave Palestinian women, saying: “Palestinian women broke the will of powerful armies and remained steadfast on their land.”

He then referred to the resolutions of the Al-Azhar Council of Senior Scholars in this regard and said: “According to these resolutions, qawwamit has nothing to do with the superiority of men over women and does not mean the husband’s tyrannical domination, but rather means the man’s complete responsibility towards his wife, including the duties of protection, care, and maintenance.”

