Mecca: Grand Mosque launches Ramadan plan for women

Shafaqna English- The Women’s Affairs Agency at the Presidency of Religious Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has launched its Ramadan enrichment plan at the Grand Mosque in Mecca for women.

The plan includes six main tracks and 24 initiatives. It aims to enrich female worshippers’ experiences, enhance Shariah and behavioral awareness, empower women, and improve religious services while upholding the sanctity of the site.

The six tracks are: awareness and guidance; scholarly and guidance affairs; enrichment and volunteering; women’s empowerment; public relations and communication; and development and quality.

Sources: Arab News

