UK: Over 100,000 march in support of Palestine in London

Shafaqna English- More than 100,000 people march in support of Palestine in London.

London witnessed one of the largest pro-Palestine demonstrations since the ceasefire agreement signed in October 2025.

Protesters voiced their rejection of the so-called ‘Peace Council’ led by the administration of US President Donald Trump, renewed calls to end the genocide and ethnic cleansing, and demanded the release of Palestinian detainees held in Israeli prisons.

The march drew a broad cross-section of the public, including British families, human rights campaigners, trade unionists, doctors, students, and members of the Arab and Muslim communities. Participants waved Palestinian flags and carried placards calling for accountability for war crimes and an end to UK arms exports to Israel.

Speakers on the main stage included prominent political, medical and cultural figures: Jeremy Corbyn MP, Ghassan Abu Sittah, John McDonnell MP, Juliet Stevenson, and representatives from several UK trade unions.

The London march coincided with coordinated actions around the world highlighting the suffering of Palestinian detainees, with events taking place from the West Bank to Australia, as well as in Canada, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Germany, South Korea, Mexico and elsewhere. Participants said the synchronised mobilisation reflects the growing breadth of international solidarity and rejection of attempts to normalise or obscure crimes committed against Palestinians.

Sources: Middle East Monitor

