Saudi Arabia: 19.5 million pilgrims undertake Umrah in 2025

Saudi Arabia reports 19.5 million Umrah pilgrims in 2025.
Saudi Arabia received 19.5 million pilgrims and Umrah performers from abroad in 2025, achieving a satisfaction rate exceeding 90 percent for the services provided, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported, citing the National Centre for Performance Measurement of Public Entities (Adaa).
The record figures reflect the rapid development of the services for pilgrims and Umrah performers.
The Pilgrim Experience Program stated that these improvements covered both the Hajj and Umrah seasons.
The program also reported satisfaction rates of 91 percent among pilgrims and 94 percent among Umrah performers, reflecting the quality of planning and operations, as well as the coordinated efforts of more than 60 entities working in harmony to deliver integrated services.
