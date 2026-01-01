English
Afghanistan faces worsening water crisis

Shafaqna English- Afghanistan is facing a critical water crisis as millions of Afghans return from neighboring countries, overwhelming an already fragile water system.

In an investigation by The Independent, the news outlet found the country has seen weak snowfall this season, with groundwater levels dropping and dams such as the Qargha Dam at risk of running low.

Around 80% of Kabul’s groundwater is unsafe, and nearly half of the city’s wells have already dried up, the report stated. Experts warn the city’s aquifers could be depleted by 2030.

Sources: Ariana News

