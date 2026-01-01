English
Palestinian church committee appeals for global help to protect Christians

Shafaqna English- A Palestinian church committee warned on Sunday that attacks by illegal Israeli settlers are threatening the historic Christian presence in Palestine. They urged churches worldwide to take urgent, public action to protect Palestinian civilians, including Christians.

In a letter addressed to churches globally, the Palestinian Presidential Higher Committee for Church Affairs said illegal settler assaults have intensified across several West Bank areas, including Birzeit, Taybeh, and Ein Arik in the Ramallah and al-Bireh governorate, as well as al-Makhrour and Ash Ghurab in the Bethlehem governorate.

