World Hijab Day: A global platform for solidarity with Muslim women

Since its launch in 2013, World Hijab Day has grown into an important international platform for awareness, learning, and solidarity with Muslim women.

It invites people of all backgrounds to engage with the realities Muslim women face in public life and to better understand the social, cultural, and personal significance of the hijab.

This year’s observance places renewed focus on how World Hijab Day can help raise awareness of Islamophobia and encourage collective efforts to confront and counter it.

#UnityInHijab, the theme of World Hijab Day 2026, calls on women of all backgrounds to stand in solidarity with Muslim women against discrimination.

The campaign recognizes that Islamophobia intersects with sexism, racism, and other forms of inequality, creating overlapping barriers that disproportionately affect Muslim women.

Solidarity, in this context, means listening, amplifying Muslim women’s voices, and affirming the hijab as a symbol of identity, dignity, and personal choice—rather than something to be demonized, controlled, or politicized.

The call for action includes urging the UK government to adopt a clear definition of Islamophobia, ensuring that harm is properly recognized, addressed, and prevented, and that Muslim communities can live in safety and dignity.

In its 14th version, World Hijab Day 2026 serves as a reminder that standing against Islamophobia is a shared responsibility.