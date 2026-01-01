Germany to limit irregular migration

Shafaqna English- The German government plans to implement the EU’s Common European Asylum System (CEAS) to manage irregular migration and expedite asylum procedures.

The Common European Asylum System (CEAS) is the European Union’s legal framework to create uniform, fair and efficient standards for processing asylum applications.

The system’s reform, agreed in 2024, will become legally binding in Germany and throughout the EU in June 2026. EU member states had a two-year implementation period during which the new rules — including stricter border procedures — were transposed into national law.

