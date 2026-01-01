English
UAE Explores AI-Assisted, Dynamic Lawmaking

Shafaqna English-The United Arab Emirates is considering an AI-enabled regulatory system that would allow laws to be updated continuously and monitored in real time, according to a government white paper presented at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The proposal envisions a “unified regulatory digital twin” bringing together all UAE legislation and case law, including DIFC and ADGM frameworks, into a machine-readable platform. The system would help identify regulatory gaps, assist in drafting new laws under human supervision, and track the real-world impact of regulations.

Experts say the move could lead to faster, more data-driven regulatory changes, requiring businesses to enhance compliance agility and governance as the UAE advances toward AI-supported lawmaking.

