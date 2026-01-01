Egypt to regulate social media platforms to protect children

Shafaqna English- Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly chaired a high-level meeting to review national measures aimed at protecting children and young people from harmful content on social media and digital platforms.

The discussions focused on developing a comprehensive regulatory framework that would require digital platforms to strengthen online safety standards and adopt proactive measures to safeguard minors.

At the opening of the session, Egypt Prime Minister stressed that the meeting comes amid growing concerns over the failure of some social media platforms and electronic gaming services to comply with child safety standards. He noted that many advanced countries are currently moving to regulate social media and online gaming in order to protect younger generations and strengthen societal security.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

