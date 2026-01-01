Afghanistan: 2026 Polio vaccination campaign begins in 18 Provinces

Shafaqna English- Afghanistan launches the first polio vaccination campaign of 2026 in 18 provinces.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Health announced that 7.3 million children will receive vaccines during the four-day campaign.

Sharafat Zaman Amarkhail said: “For the campaign to be implemented properly, it will be carried out in two districts of Faryab and two districts of Badghis next week, from the 9th to the 12th.”

In the cold weather of Kabul, vaccination teams are ready at their designated locations to vaccinate children; however, they report that the cold weather has reduced public cooperation during this round of the campaign.

Afghanistan, along with Pakistan, remains one of the countries where children are still affected by polio.