English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Afghanistan: 2026 Polio vaccination campaign begins in 18 Provinces

0

Shafaqna English- Afghanistan launches the first polio vaccination campaign of 2026 in 18 provinces.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Health announced that 7.3 million children will receive vaccines during the four-day campaign.

Sharafat Zaman Amarkhail said: “For the campaign to be implemented properly, it will be carried out in two districts of Faryab and two districts of Badghis next week, from the 9th to the 12th.”

In the cold weather of Kabul, vaccination teams are ready at their designated locations to vaccinate children; however, they report that the cold weather has reduced public cooperation during this round of the campaign.

Afghanistan, along with Pakistan, remains one of the countries where children are still affected by polio.

Sources: Tolo News 

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Afghanistan faces worsening water crisis

leila yazdani

Afghanistan’s quota for Hajj 2026 is 30,000

leila yazdani

Report: US aid cuts worsen humanitarian crisis for Afghan women

leila yazdani

OCHA: 21.9 million Afghans require urgent assistance in 2026

leila yazdani

FAO launch $100 million initiative to strengthen food security in Afghanistan

nafiseh yazdani

OCHA: Northern Afghanistan earthquake intensifies drought challenges

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.