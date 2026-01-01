Klang Chinese Muslim Jamek Mosque is cultural landmark

Shafaqna English- The Klang Chinese Muslim Jamek Mosque in Taman Desawan Dua has been increasingly recognized as a meaningful catalyst for Islamic tourism in Selangor.



Through its distinctive architectural identity, cultural openness, and community-oriented vision, the mosque has been positioned as more than a place of worship. It has gradually been established as a destination where faith, heritage, and education are experienced together in an accessible and engaging environment.

