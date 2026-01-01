English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 2Other News

Klang Chinese Muslim Jamek Mosque is cultural landmark

0

Shafaqna English- The Klang Chinese Muslim Jamek Mosque in Taman Desawan Dua has been increasingly recognized as a meaningful catalyst for Islamic tourism in Selangor. 

Through its distinctive architectural identity, cultural openness, and community-oriented vision, the mosque has been positioned as more than a place of worship. It has gradually been established as a destination where faith, heritage, and education are experienced together in an accessible and engaging environment.

Sources: Travel And Tour World

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Malaysia to host 3rd World Islamic Tourism Expo 2025

leila yazdani

Oman: 5 Facts About Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque in Muscat

asadzadeh

JAPAN: “Muslim-friendly Tohoku” campaign launched to promote tourism

Yahya

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.