WHO: Global health systems at risk

Shafaqna English- The World Health Organization (WHO) warned that reductions in international aid and ongoing funding gaps are undermining the global health system.

This is occurring as the risk from pandemics, drug-resistant infections and fragile health services are on the rise, said the WHO Director-General.

Addressing the WHO Executive Board in Geneva, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stressed the impact of workforce reductions last year due to “significant cuts to our funding,” which have had significant consequences.

Sources: News.un.org

www.shafaqna.com