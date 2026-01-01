Iranian President instructed negotiations under suitable environment

Shafaqna English- Iranian President instructed the Minister of Foreign Affairs to pursue negotiations with the US “provided that a suitable environment exists”.

According to Shafaqna, Dr Masoud Pezeshkian wrote on X, in light of requests from friendly governments in the region to respond to the proposal by the President of the US for negotiations, I have instructed my Minister of Foreign Affairs, provided that a suitable environment exists to pursue fair and equitable negotiations, guided by dignity, prudence, and expediency.

“These negotiations shall be conducted within the framework of our national interests”, the Iranian President emphasized.

