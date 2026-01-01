[Video] Celebrating the birth of Imam Mahdi (AJ)

Shafaqna English- SICM Mahfil Ali commemorated the birth anniversary of Imam Mahdi (ʿAJ). The main address was delivered by Shaykh Dr Imran Ali Panjwani on Monday, 2 February 2026, corresponding to 15th Shaʿbān.

Shaykh Dr. Imranali Panjwani is Head & Founder of Diverse Legal Consulting (www.diverselegal.com), a consultancy specialising in country expert reports for MENA asylum seekers. He is also a Senior Lecturer in Law at Anglia Ruskin University, UK.

After completing his legal studies at the University of Sheffield and University of Law, he pursued Islamic seminary studies at Al-Mahdi Institute, Birmingham and post-doctoral research at Jam’iat al-Mustafa, Mashhad.

He obtained his PhD in Theology & Religious Studies from King’s College London and has lived and worked in the UK, Middle East and Australia. His interests lie in tafsir and holds weekly tafsir classes on zoom, Islamic and Western law, mysticism, philosophy and education.

