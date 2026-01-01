The Conduct of Imam Mahdi (AJ) / Part 2

Shafaqna English- The book “The Sun of the West” (Khurshid‑e Maghrib in Persian) written by the late Allama Mohammad Reza Hakimi explores issues related to the Islamic belief in the occultation of Imam Mahdi (AJ), the concept of awaiting him, and the associated religious duties. The title is derived from narrations about the rising of the sun from the west as a major sign before the Day of Judgment, a topic discussed in Shia sources. Shafaqna English selected some parts of the book and translated to English.

Political Conduct

During the rule of Imam Mahdi (AJ), the governments of tyrants and arrogant rulers, as well as the political influence of hypocrites and traitors, will be destroyed. The city of Mecca—the qiblah of the Muslims—will become the center of the revolutionary movement of Imam Mahdi (AJ). The first followers of his uprising will gather there and pledge allegiance to him.

The government of Imam Mahdi (AJ) will encompass the East and the West of the world. Jesus (AS) will descend from heaven and pray behind Imam Mahdi (AJ). He will then proclaim: “Open the gate of Bayt al-Maqdis!” The gate will be opened.

At that time, the Dajjal will appear with seventy thousand armed ones. When Jesus (AS) sets out to kill the Dajjal, the Dajjal will flee. Jesus will say: “I will kill you with a single blow,” and thus it will happen. He will seize him and kill him.

Educational Conduct

During the period of the government of Imam Mahdi (AJ), wisdom and knowledge will be taught to all people, to the extent that women, within their own homes, will judge according to the Book of God and the Sunnah of the Prophet (PBUH). On that day, the intellectual capacity of the masses will reach its full development.

Through divine support, Imam Mahdi (AJ) will bring human intellects to perfection and establish universal wisdom among people. At the time of the appearance of the government of Imam Mahdi (AJ), all defects and shortcomings will be removed from the Shia, and their hearts will become like pieces of steel. Each individual will possess the strength of forty men, and authority and governance over the earth will fall into their hands.

Social Conduct

When Imam Mahdi (AJ) arises—after hardships have passed and wars have ceased—he will eradicate oppression and injustice and fill the entire earth with justice and equity. No place on earth will remain except that it will be revived and blessed through his justice and benevolence. Even animals and plants will benefit from this blessing, justice, goodness, and fairness.

All people, during the era of Imam Mahdi (AJ), will become free of need and self-sufficient. The justice of Imam Mahdi (AJ) will be such that no injustice will be inflicted upon anyone, in any matter, in any form.

The first sign of his justice will be that the callers of his government in Mecca will proclaim:

“Whoever has performed the obligatory prayer near the Black Stone and the place of circumambulation, and now wishes to perform a supererogatory prayer, should move aside so that no one’s right is violated. And whoever wishes to perform the obligatory prayer, let him come forward and pray.”

Financial Conduct

All the wealth of the world will be gathered before Imam Mahdi (AJ)—that which lies within the earth and that which lies upon it. Then Imam Mahdi (AJ) will say to the people:

“Come and take this wealth! These are the very things for which you severed family ties, oppressed your relatives, shed blood unjustly, and committed sins. Come and take them!”

He will distribute wealth with such generosity as has never been witnessed before. During the time of Imam Mahdi (AJ), the earth will produce abundant crops, wealth will accumulate in great quantities, and possessions will be plentiful. Whoever comes to Imam Mahdi (AJ) and says, “Give me wealth,” he will immediately reply, “Take!”

Imam Mahdi (AJ) will distribute wealth equally among all people and will grant no one superiority over another.

Part of a series: The Conduct of Imam Mahdi (AJ)

www.shafaqna.com