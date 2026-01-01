The Conduct of Imam Mahdi (AJ)/ Part 3

Shafaqna English- The book “The Sun of the West” (Khurshid‑e Maghrib in Persian) written by the late Allama Mohammad Reza Hakimi explores issues related to the Islamic belief in the occultation of Imam Mahdi (AS), the concept of awaiting him, and the associated religious duties. The title is derived from narrations about the rising of the sun from the west as a major sign before the Day of Judgment, a topic discussed in Shia sources. Shafaqna English selected some parts of the book and translated to English.

Reformative Conduct

Imam Mahdi (AS) is the great deliverer whom God sends to respond to the cries of humanity. In his era, all people will attain comfort, prosperity, ease, and abundance of blessings. Even wild animals will live peacefully and harmoniously with one another. The earth will produce plentiful vegetation, rivers will flow abundantly, and treasures, hoards, and hidden resources of the earth—along with other minerals—will be brought forth.

During the time of Imam Mahdi (AJ), the fires of sedition and turmoil will be extinguished, the customs of oppression, raids, and plunder will disappear, and wars will come to an end.

Imam Mahdi (AJ) will save the people of the world from a great and overwhelming chaos. No place of ruin will remain on earth except that Imam Mahdi (AJ) will restore it.

The companions of Imam Mahdi (AJ) will spread throughout the world and take control everywhere. All people and all things will submit to them—so much so that even wild beasts and birds of prey will seek their pleasure and approval. Joy and happiness brought by these heralds of religion, righteousness, and justice will reach such a level that one piece of land will boast over another that one of the companions of Imam Mahdi (AJ) has set foot upon it.

Each of the companions of Imam Mahdi (AJ) will possess the strength of forty men, and their hearts will be like solid steel. If mountains of iron were to stand in their path, they would split them apart.

The companions of Imam Mahdi (AJ) will not sheath their swords until God, the Exalted and Almighty, is pleased:

“They will not sheathe their swords until Allah, the Mighty and Majestic, is satisfied.”

Yes, when the world becomes filled with tribulation and turmoil, when plunder, corruption, and oppression spread everywhere, God will send a great reformer to shatter the gates of deviation and misguidance, and to cause the light of monotheism, humanity, and justice to shine upon hearts that have grown dark and hardened.

Finally, regarding the reformative conduct of Imam Mahdi (AJ), we arrive at the words of Imam Ali (AS) in Nahj al-Balāghah, where he bears witness concerning this matter:

“When the Mahdi rises, he will return capricious desires to devotion to God, after devotion to God had been turned into the service of desires. He will return opinions, views, and thoughts to the Qur’an, after the Qur’an had been subjected to opinions, views, and personal interpretations.

He will hold officials and administrators accountable. The earth will bring forth for him whatever lies hidden in its depths, and it will place all its capacities and blessings at his disposal.

At that time, Imam Mahdi will show you what true justice is, and what it means to revive the Book and the Sunnah.”

Judicial Conduct

In the judgments and rulings of Imam Mahdi (AJ), and throughout his governance, not even the slightest injustice will be inflicted upon anyone, nor will any grief remain in the hearts of people. Imam Mahdi (AJ) will rule strictly according to the pure divine laws—without regard for the opinions, interpretations, or jurisprudential views of others, including jurists and scholars of various schools.

The government of Imam Mahdi (AJ) will establish justice as the ultimate standard among people, such that no one will be able to oppress another in any manner.

Imam Mahdi (AJ) will bring forth a new mode of judgment. He will judge according to the judgment of David and the family of David (AS) and will not require claimants to present evidence or witnesses.

Shaykh al-Mufid states:

“When the Qa’im from the family of Muhammad (peace be upon him and his family) rises, he will judge like Prophet David (AS), that is, according to inner reality. He will issue judgments without the need for witnesses. God will inspire judgment into his heart, and he will rule according to divine inspiration.”

Imam Mahdi (AJ) will know the hidden schemes of every group and will disclose those schemes to them. He will recognize his friends and his enemies at a single glance.

All-Encompassing Justice

As is widely known, on the day of the appearance of Imam Mahdi (AJ), justice will encompass everything and everyone, filling the entire world. The presence and implementation of justice will not be limited solely to human affairs and social relationships; rather, justice will also be observed in all other matters. In societies and human relations alike, the principles of justice—both in major and minor affairs—will be applied in an extraordinary and comprehensive manner.

In illustrating the precise observance of the principles of justice in the government of Imam Mahdi (AJ), it has been repeatedly reported that from the very first stage of his rule in Mecca, the heralds of his government will proclaim:

“Whoever has performed his obligatory prayer beside the Black Stone and the place of circumambulation, and now wishes to perform a supererogatory prayer, should move aside so that the right of another is not violated. And whoever wishes to perform the obligatory prayer, let him come forward and pray.”

It has also been narrated that Imam Mahdi (AS) will cause justice to enter people’s homes just as heat and cold enter homes. His justice will spread everywhere:

“By God, he will cause his justice to enter their homes, just as heat and cold enter.”

(Amā wallāhi la-yudkhilanna ‘alayhim ‘adlahu jawfa buyūtihim kamā yadkhulu al-ḥarr wa al-qarr.)

That is, just as heat and cold enter homes without the permission of their inhabitants, permeating every corner and opening and affecting everything within, Imam Mahdi (AJ) will likewise bring his justice and equity into the depths of people’s lives—penetrating, spreading, and extending everywhere. Everything will be immersed in justice and fairness, and all things will assume the very essence of equity.

This is divine, all-encompassing justice and God-ordained universal equity.

When Imam Mahdi (AJ) appears, he will fill the entire earth with justice—not only societies and settlements, but the whole earth itself—so that not a single drop of water from a spring is wasted, and not a single grain from a tree is taken through oppression or excess. He will saturate every place and every moment with justice and fairness: cities and plains, deserts and valleys, forests and mountains, dawns and sunsets alike.

