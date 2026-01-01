English
Guterres: AI moving at the speed of light

Shafaqna English- “AI is advancing rapidly,” said UN Secretary-General António Guterres, highlighting the necessity of regulating this groundbreaking technology.

“We need shared understandings to build effective guardrails, unlock innovation for the common good, and foster cooperation. The Panel will help the world separate fact from fakes, and science from slop.”

Guterres convened a group of leading technologists and academics and tasked them with advancing recommendations for safe governance.

After a series of in-depth discussions, the experts came back with a vision for an approach to AI governance that could benefit humanity. Amongst the ideas was the creation of the International Scientific Panel – independent but supported by the UN.

Sources: News.un.org

