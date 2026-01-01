English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
FeaturedOther NewsUk

UK: Inauguration of “Faith and England’s National Identities” initiative

0

Shafaqna English- The “Faith and England’s National Identities” initiative is inaugurated recently with the objective of generating novel theological and religious perspectives on how individuals in contemporary Britain perceive their identities.

According to Shafaqna, this endeavor is situated within the Centre for English Identity and Politics at the University of Southampton, under the direction of John Denham, a former Labour Member of Parliament and Secretary of Communities.

Source: University of Southampton 

www.shafaqna.com

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.