UK: Inauguration of “Faith and England’s National Identities” initiative

Shafaqna English- The “Faith and England’s National Identities” initiative is inaugurated recently with the objective of generating novel theological and religious perspectives on how individuals in contemporary Britain perceive their identities.

According to Shafaqna, this endeavor is situated within the Centre for English Identity and Politics at the University of Southampton, under the direction of John Denham, a former Labour Member of Parliament and Secretary of Communities.

Source: University of Southampton

www.shafaqna.com