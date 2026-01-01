Gaza Catholic priest ask for war to stop

Shafaqna English- A Catholic cleric situated in Gaza is earnestly appealing for an cessation of war, as the territory experiences a deepening humanitarian and health emergency.

Father Gabriel Romanelli, the sole Roman Catholic parish priest in Gaza, conveyed to the Catholic charitable organization Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) the gravity of the circumstances, attributing them to extremely challenging living conditions and persistent conflict.

Notwithstanding the ceasefire that was enacted on October 10th, 2025, officials within the Gaza Strip report that over 500 Palestinians have lost their lives since that date.

Source: ACN UK

www.shafaqna.com