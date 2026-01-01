UK: MCB calls British Muslims to engage in political campaigning

Shafaqna English- The Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) has issued an appeal for British Muslims to actively participate in political campaigns in order to address community challenges.

According to Shafaqna, the organization has been designated the month of Ramadan as a period for “political activism, social justice, and empowerment for British Muslims nationwide.”

In conjunction with the start of Ramadan and the upcoming local elections on May 7th, the MCB has introduced an election toolkit as part of its “Hungry for Change” initiative. This program aims to motivate Muslims to register as voters and engage in local campaigning efforts concerning issues that impact their communities, such as domestic violence, hate crimes, and poverty.

Source: RMC

