New pill helps rid body of excess cholesterol

Shafaqna English– Researchers announced on Wednesday(4 Feb 2026) that a novel pill significantly lowered cholesterol that blocks arteries in individuals still facing a high likelihood of heart attacks even while on statin medication.

Although still in the testing phase, the experimental pill aids in removing cholesterol from the body through a method that currently requires injectable medications. Should it receive approval from the Food and Drug Administration, enlicitide, as the pill is called, might present a more convenient choice for a vast number of individuals.

Source: Apnews

