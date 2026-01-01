Crisis of contamination of drinking water wells by PFAS in US

Shafaqna English– Per- and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS)substances, often referred to as “forever chemicals,” have the potential to contaminate groundwater, thereby endangering communities.

According to government projections, up to fifty percent of households in the United States may contain some amount of PFAS in their water supply, originating from either private wells or public sources.

Because they are resistant to degradation, both in water sources and the natural world, forever chemicals have earned their name. Within the human body, these substances tend to build up in organs such as the liver and kidneys, as well as in the bloodstream. Scientific studies have indicated a connection between exposure to these chemicals and a heightened risk of developing specific types of cancer and experiencing developmental issues in children.

Source: Apnews

www.shafaqna.com