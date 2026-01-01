Gallup: Politics & government are most important challenges facing Americans

Shafaqna English- According to recent international surveys conducted by Gallup, Americans exhibit a notably high level of anxiety regarding their political system, distinguishing the United States from other affluent and influential countries.

Roughly one-third of the American population identified politics and government as the most significant challenge confronting their country. This concern ranked just below that of Taiwan, which is under threat of a Chinese invasion, and was comparable to the issues perceived in Slovenia, Spain, and South Korea.

Young people in the United States express significant concern about economic matters, with a greater proportion of them than their counterparts in many other surveyed nations indicating that issues of affordability and personal finances are sources of worry.

Sources: Associated Press

