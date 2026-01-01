Karbala: More than 6 million pilgrims attend Mid-Sha’ban celebration

Shafaqna English- The governor of Karbala praised the successful Mid-Shaaban celebration, noting that over six million pilgrims attended the event in the holy city.

More than six million pilgrims attended the Mid-Shaaban celebration in Karbala, Iraq, on February 4, 2026.

Nasif al-Khattabi said in a press conference that the celebration was attended by more than six million pilgrims, the official Iraqi news agency reported.

The security and service measures taken during the Mid-Shaaban ceremony were implemented completely and without any disruption, which indicates excellent organization and efforts made to ensure the security and health of pilgrims, he stated.

Al-Khattabi expressed his gratitude to the Astans (custodianships) of the holy shrines of Imam Hussein (AS) and Hazrat Abbas (AS) as well sas the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, the ministries of defense and interior, the chief of staff of the army, the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), and other security forces who participated in implementing the security plan and services for this pilgrimage.

The governor of Karbala also thanked all the agencies and institutions that played a role in the successful holding of the event, and considered this success to be the result of good coordination and cooperation between them.

Al-Khattabi said that following the ceremony, a large-scale campaign has been launched by the municipalities of Karbala to improve the streets and sidewalks so that the city returns to its rightful place, commensurate with its sanctity and spiritual dignity.

