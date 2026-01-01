English
Canada to replace Islamophobia, antisemitism envoys with advisory council

Shafaqna English- Canada merges two key offices combating religious discrimination into a single Advisory Council on Rights, Equality and Inclusion.

The Offices of the Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia and the Special Envoy on Preserving Holocaust Remembrance and Combatting Antisemitism will both be abolished.

“It’s about folding in those two positions into a new committee on national unity and advisory committee on rights, equity and inclusion,” Identity Minister Marc Miller told journalists on Parliament Hill Wednesday afternoon.

Sources: CBC News

