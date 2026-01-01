10 Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim communities in secret research

Shafaqna English- The Dutch Data Protection Authority (AP) has imposed a total fine of €250,000 ($295,000) on 10 municipalities for violating privacy laws by conducting research on Muslim communities without their consent, as reported by broadcaster NOS on Thursday.

The fact that municipalities had secretly commissioned studies and processed files containing sensitive information about Muslim residents was revealed in 2021.

While municipalities were not authorized to hold such information, some of the reports were reportedly also shared with the police, the National Coordinator for Counterterrorism and Security (NCTV), and Social Affairs and Employment Ministry.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

