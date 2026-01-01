Afghanistan facing worst humanitarian crisis in 25 years

Shafaqna English- Afghanistan is experiencing a worsening humanitarian crisis due to significant cuts in U.S. aid. Child hunger is at its highest level in 25 years, and nearly 450 health centers have been forced to close, according to the New York Times.

According to the report, U.S. funding — which averaged nearly $1 billion a year after Taliban takeover in 2021 — has largely evaporated following the dismantling of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) under President Donald Trump.

The World Food Program (WFP) estimates that four million Afghan children are now at risk of dying from malnutrition.

Sources: Ariana News

