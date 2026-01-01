Poll: America’s support for Trump immigration policies declines

Shafaqna English- Support for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Trump administration’s immigration policies among Americans has declined after the Minneapolis shooting, with most voters expressing doubt about the administration’s account of the incident, according to a new poll.

About six in ten voters said they do not believe the administration has been honest about Pretti’s shooting, while 25% said it has and 14% said they had no opinion, the Quinnipiac University survey found.

Video footage released after the shooting contradicts the official account, showing Pretti holding a cellphone before being pepper-sprayed and pushed down, and agents taking his legally owned gun shortly before he was shot.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

