Pope calls for respect of children’s rights

Shafaqna English – Pope Leo XIV reiterates the need to respect the rights of children.

Addressing the Organizing Committee of the initiative “From Crisis to Care: Catholic Action for Children,” Pope Leo XIV expressed concern for the reality facing children and young people today, describing it as a tragedy “that the children and youth of our world are so often deprived of care and access to the necessities of life.”

Frequently, he added, they have “few opportunities for achieving their God-given potential,” and he noted that over the past year the situation has not improved.

“It is also of deep concern to learn of the lack of progress in protecting children from danger,” he said.

Questioning whether global priorities have shifted away from the most vulnerable, the Pope wondered whether “global commitments for sustainable development have been cast aside” as we see so many children who continue to live in extreme poverty, suffer abuse, are forcibly displaced, and lack education, while being “isolated or separated from their families.”

Recalling Pope Francis’ teaching, he reaffirmed the importance of the family, highlighting the child’s “right to receive love from a mother and a father; both are necessary for a child’s integral and harmonious development.”

The Pope reflected on the need to address the “transversal needs of children,” warning that these can be overlooked when care is limited to a single area.

He urged greater harmony and collaboration so that children receive care that is “well balanced” and attentive to their “physical, psychological, and spiritual welfare.”