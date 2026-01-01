Latest news: Iran-US Talks in Muscat/ Araghchi: Iran enters diplomacy “with open eyes”

Shafaqna Persian- After five rounds of negotiations between Iran and the United States, followed by a 12-day war, Washington has once again returned to the negotiating table today, Friday, February 6th, 2026.

According to Shafaqna, the Iranian negotiating team, headed by Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi are holding indirect nuclear talks with US President’s special representative Steve Whittock, in Muscat, mediated by Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidi, the Oman’s Foreign Minister.

Here is the latest news:

Iranian delegation arrived in Muscat

Iranian delegation arrived in Muscat and head to the nuclear talks venue.

According to Shafaqna, before staring the negotiations, Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Seyed Abbas Araghchi wrote on X, “Iran enters diplomacy with open eyes and a steady memory of the past year. We engage in good faith and stand firm on our rights.”

“Equal standing, mutual respect and mutual interest” are “the pillars of a durable agreement”, he emphasized.

Heretofore, the Iranian FM met with the Omani Foreign Minister to discuss the Iran-US talks.

Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi also met the US delegation before the start of the indirect talks between Iran and the US.

“Preparing the appropriate conditions for resuming diplomatic and technical negotiations”

Hours later the Foreign Ministry of Oman announced that talks with Iran and US “focused on preparing the appropriate conditions for resuming diplomatic and technical negotiations”.

This was done “in light of the parties’ determination to ensure their success in achieving sustainable security and stability,” FM of Oman posted on X at 1:09 pm local time.

Second round of talks begins

The Iranian state news agency (IRNA) reported that Iran’s FM and his team enter a second round of consultations with the Omani FM at 1:30 pm local time.

In the second round of the Iran-US talks, the two delegations are in the same place but in two locations, and Oman’s Foreign Minister plays his role of mediator to exchange messages.

Iran set limits on talks

“Iran has set clear limits to these indirect talks, restricting them strictly to the nuclear issue,” Al Mayadeen’s correspondent in Muscat reported. “The ongoing indirect talks are about the framework of the talks themselves, not specific details.

The second round of the indirect talks between Iran and the US has concluded and the 3rd round is forthcoming.

Today’s talks are finished and new round of negotiations are expected to be held in coming days.

This is originally published on Feb 6, 2026 at 07:38 London time and updated several times.

www.shafaqna.com