UK Partners with Microsoft to Develop Deepfake Detection System

The UK government said on Thursday it will work with Microsoft, academic institutions, and specialists to develop technology aimed at identifying deepfake material circulating online.

According to Shafaqna citing Reuters, while manipulated media has existed online for decades, the rapid adoption of generative AI chatbots—enabled by the launch of ChatGPT and similar tools—has intensified concerns about the scale and realism of deepfakes.

Britain, which recently criminalized the creation of non-consensual sexual images, said it is developing a deepfake detection evaluation framework to establish consistent standards for assessing detection tools and technologies.

Technology Secretary Liz Kendall said in a statement that deepfakes are being weaponized by criminals to defraud individuals, exploit women and girls, and undermine trust in what people see and hear.

The initiative is part of the UK’s broader effort to set standards to counter harmful and deceptive AI-generated content.

