[Video] Intellectual and Political Challenges after Gaza

Shafaqna English- SICM Mahfil Ali welcomes Martin Shaw as he talks about “Gaza and the new age of Genocide” based on his recently published book (October 2025): The New Age of Genocide: Intellectual and Political Challenges after Gaza on Monday, 6 February 2026.

Speaker:

Martin Shaw is a British sociologist and academic. He is a research professor of international relations at the Institut Barcelona d’Estudis Internacionals, and emeritus professor of international relations and politics at Sussex University.

He is best known for his sociological work on war, genocide and global politics. He founded The Global Site in 2000, a portal for critical writing on global politics, culture and society, which also became a significant forum for academic debate after 9/11.

He has written extensively about global politics, war and genocide. He was one of the first genocide scholars to analyse the 1948 expulsions of Palestinians and co-authored a discussion on the subject with Omer Bartov in 2010.

After the October 7 attacks, he was one of the first genocide scholars to describe them as genocidal massacres and Israel’s response as threatening a full-scale genocide.

In 2025, Shaw published a new book, The New Age of Genocide: Intellectual and Political Challenges after Gaza.

