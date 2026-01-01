Sources: Explosion at Hussainiya Imambargah in Pakistan

Shafaqna English- A strong explosion is reportedly occurred today (Friday 6 February 2026) at Hussainiya Imambargah in Tarlai area, Islamabad, Pakistan.

A relatively strong explosion is reported in the Shia Hussainiya in the Imambargah area of ​​the Tarlai area of ​​the Pakistani capital. There is no news yet on the number of casualties in the explosion, which appears to be a suicide attack, but the number of injured is clearly high.

A statement by Islamabad district administration on US social media company X, which was later deleted, last confirmed the death toll to be 31 while 169 others were injured. The figure has also been cited by multiple local news outlets.

This news is originally published on Feb 6, 2026 at 10:03 and updated at 11:02.

Source: Geo TV, Shafaqna Persian

