English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
Asia-PacificFeatured 3

Sources: Explosion at Hussainiya Imambargah in Pakistan

0

Shafaqna English- A strong explosion is reportedly occurred today (Friday 6 February 2026) at Hussainiya Imambargah in Tarlai area, Islamabad, Pakistan.

A relatively strong explosion is reported in the Shia Hussainiya in the Imambargah area of ​​the Tarlai area of ​​the Pakistani capital. There is no news yet on the number of casualties in the explosion, which appears to be a suicide attack, but the number of injured is clearly high.

A statement by Islamabad district administration on US social media company X, which was later deleted, last confirmed the death toll to be 31 while 169 others were injured. The figure has also been cited by multiple local news outlets.

This news is originally published on Feb 6, 2026 at 10:03 and updated at 11:02.

Source: Geo TV, Shafaqna Persian

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Seven Muslim countries denounce Israel’s ceasefire violations in Gaza

nasibeh yazdani

Pakistan’s Unresolved Challenges in 2026

parniani

Pakistan Begins Halal Meat Exports to Tajikistan

parniani

Iraq-Pakistan cooperation in oil sector

asadian

World bank’s $700 million package for Pakistan

asadian

Challenges of journalism

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.