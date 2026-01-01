English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Al-Aqsa Mosque: Thousands of Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer on 6February 2026

0

Shafaqna English- Thousands of Palestinians performed Friday prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque despite strict Israeli military restrictions imposed on access to the compound.

Tens of thousands of worshippers attended Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem, dedicating absentee prayers to the souls of martyrs from Gaza and the West Bank, according to the Islamic Waqf Department.

The Israeli police have imposed a siege on Jerusalem, setting up military and metal checkpoints around the Old City and Al-Aqsa Mosque, while heavily deploying throughout the city’s streets and neighborhoods.

Sources: Palestinian Information Center 

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Violence against Palestinian citizens in Israel

leila yazdani

Al-Aqsa Mosque: 70,000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer on 30 January 2026

leila yazdani

Al-Aqsa Mosque: Thousands of Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer on 23 January 2026

Tauqeer14

Al-Aqsa Mosque: Thousands of Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer on 2 January 2026

leila yazdani

Building collapses in powerful storm in Gaza

leila yazdani

Al-Aqsa Mosque: 60,000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer on 26 December 2025

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.