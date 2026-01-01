Yemen’s deteriorating healthcare system leaves patients without treatment options

Shafaqna English- Outdated medical equipment, airport closures, and funding cuts threaten patient outcomes in Yemen.

As the new year begins, United Nations officials report that the health crisis in the country is worsening, compounded by renewed political and security tensions. “We can expect a significant shift in which the health system will not receive the support it has had in the past,” stated Julien Harneis, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Yemen, on January 19.

Sources: Aljazeera

