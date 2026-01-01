Iranian FM: “There is general agreement to continue negotiations”

Shafaqna English- Iranian Foreign Minister evaluated today’s negotiations with the US positively and said, “These talks were a good start, but their continuation depends on consultations in the capitals and decisions on how to continue the path.”

“In these talks, after a long period of hiatus, Iran’s positions and concerns were fully conveyed, and the interests and rights of the Iranian people were emphasized. The views of the other side were also heard”, Seyed Abbas Araghchi added.

There is almost agreement on the principle of continuing the talks and it has been decided that the talks will continue, but the time and date of the next round will be determined after further consultations and through the Omani mediator. The atmosphere prevailing in the talks is positive and can be described as a “good start”.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

