EU humanitarian support for Palestinian refugees in West Bank

Shafaqna English- For thousands of Palestinian refugee families in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, daily life is filled with fear and the risk of sudden displacement. EU support assists Palestine refugees in the West Bank.

In response to the situation, the European Union (EU) has allocated €5 million in its latest emergency funding round through its European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO). This funding will support UNRWA’s protection efforts and emergency shelter response for communities impacted by violence related to the occupation.

