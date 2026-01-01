UNFPA: Afghanistan remains one of most dangerous countries for mothers

Shafaqna English- The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) states that Afghanistan remains one of the most perilous countries for mothers and newborns; however, efforts to provide life-saving services continue despite a significant decline in global aid.

Kwabena Asante-Ntiamoah, the UNFPA representative in Afghanistan, stated to TOLOnews that the country has a newborn death rate of 521 deaths per 100,000 live births, ranking it among the highest in the Asia-Pacific region and globally.

