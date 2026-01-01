English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 2Other News

UNFPA: Afghanistan remains one of most dangerous countries for mothers

0

Shafaqna English- The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) states that Afghanistan remains one of the most perilous countries for mothers and newborns; however, efforts to provide life-saving services continue despite a significant decline in global aid.

Kwabena Asante-Ntiamoah, the UNFPA representative in Afghanistan, stated to TOLOnews that the country has a newborn death rate of 521 deaths per 100,000 live births, ranking it among the highest in the Asia-Pacific region and globally.

Sources: Tolo News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UN: Afghanistan’s Economic Growth impossible without Women’s Presence

leila yazdani

Afghanistan facing worst humanitarian crisis in 25 years

leila yazdani

Afghanistan records 193 explosive ordnance incidents over past year

nasibeh yazdani

WFP’s assistance reached people in Herat last month

leila yazdani

UNDP: Afghanistan’s new development strategy faces major risks

leila yazdani

Afghanistan: 2026 Polio vaccination campaign begins in 18 Provinces

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.