Al-Khoei foundation condemns Islamabad bombing at Shia Imambargha

Shafaqna English- Issuing a statement, the Al-Khoei Foundation condemned Islamabad bombing at Shia Imambargha and called for urgent protection of worshippers.

According to Shafaqna, the full text of the statement reads:

The Al-Khoei Foundation unequivocally condemns the horrific bombing that targeted mainly Shi’a Muslim worshippers during Friday prayers at the Khadija Tul Kubra Imambargha in the Tarlai Kalan area of Islamabad, killing at least 31 people and injuring more than 169 according to official reports. It also extends its heartfelt condolences to the families of those killed and stands in full solidarity with the injured and the wider community.

This was a cowardly terrorist attack on civilians gathered for prayer – families, elders, and young worshippers – whose only act was to exercise their fundamental right to religious observance. Such violence represents not only an assault on one community, but on the rule of law, human dignity, and the sanctity of life itself.

This atrocity forms part of a longstanding and deeply troubling pattern of sectarian violence targeting Shi’a communities in Pakistan. Minorities must never become targets. The right to pray safely is non- negotiable in any lawful society.

Condemnation alone is no longer enough – protection, prevention, and prosecution must follow.

The State has a clear obligation to safeguard all religious communities. Al-Khoei Foundation calls on Pakistani authorities to act decisively within the powers already provided by law, including constitutional protections such as freedom to profess and practise religion and manage religious institutions and laws guaranteeing security of person and right to life. We also refer Pakistani authorities to the country’s counter-terrorism framework, including the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 which enables investigation, prosecution, and disruption of terrorist networks; hate speech and incitement provisions under Pakistan’s Penal Code; and the country’s National Action Plan commitments to curb sectarian organisations and extremist financing

The Al-Khoei Foundation urges:

– Enhanced security at mosques, imambarghas, and minority places of worship nationwide

– A swift, transparent investigation and prosecution of all perpetrators and facilitators

– Enforcement of laws against sectarian incitement and hate speech

– Intelligence-led prevention of extremist networks and financing

– Medical, financial, and psychosocial support for victims and families

– Long-term education and interfaith initiatives to counter sectarian narratives

The Al-Khoei Foundation reaffirms its commitment to working with civil society, faith leaders, and policymakers to combat extremism, protect religious freedom, and promote peaceful coexistence.

