Older Palestinians stay in Gaza is an act of survival

Shafaqna English- Gaza’s elderly endure chronic displacement and trauma, yet they hold onto their homeland as an act of defiance.

The Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt has partially opened this week after being closed for two years due to Israeli restrictions. This news brings relief to many, especially Palestinians who urgently need medical treatment abroad. However, for many elderly Palestinians in Gaza, remaining in the enclave is a matter of survival, resistance, and preserving historical memory. While Rafah may be open, they do not plan to leave.

