Daesh claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan

Shafaqna English- Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack on a Shia mosque in Pakistan via its Telegram channel.

They released an image purportedly showing the attacker holding a gun, with his face covered and eyes blurred, according to a report by Reuters.

An affiliate of Daesh has been linked to previous attacks targeting Pakistan’s Shia minority. Footage shared on social media and verified by Al Jazeera depicted bloodied bodies lying on the floor of the mosque, surrounded by broken glass and debris.

Sources: Aljazeera

