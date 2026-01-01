Which countries have longest & shortest fasting hours?

Shafaqna English- Over one billion Muslims around the world are eagerly anticipating the arrival of Ramadan 2026, a sacred month characterized by fasting, reflection, and spiritual devotion.

During Ramadan 2026, fasting hours are expected to be noticeably shorter than those observed last year.

The Islamic Hijri calendar follows the lunar cycle, with each month lasting either 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon. As a result, Ramadan shifts approximately 10 to 12 days earlier each year.

Fasting hours vary significantly from country to country, primarily due to geographic differences and variations in latitude. In the MENA region, fasting hours tend to be moderate, as countries closer to the equator experience more balanced daylight throughout the year. In contrast, countries located further north have longer days, leading to extended fasting periods. Conversely, regions situated farther south generally have shorter fasting hours due to reduced daylight.

In far northern regions like northern Russia, Greenland, and Iceland, Muslims are set to endure some of the longest fasting hours in the world due to their high latitude. Countries such as Greenland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, and Finland will experience over 16 hours of fasting. This is because they lie in the Northern Hemisphere and receive sunlight for most of the day. Additionally, in certain high-altitude areas of Sweden, Norway, Greenland, and northern Canada, the fasting period may extend up to 20 hours because of the extreme daylight hours.

Countries that are closer to the equator or located in the Southern Hemisphere experience shorter fasting hours due to earlier sunsets and more balanced daylight. In areas of Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, South Africa, Chile, and New Zealand, fasting durations usually range from 11 to 13 hours. Muslims living in equatorial regions, such as Indonesia, Malaysia, and Kenya, enjoy relatively consistent but shorter fasts of about 12 to 14 hours.

