Ahkam Graph: The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwa About “Hijab (Islamic Dress)”

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwa About “Hijab (Islamic Dress)”

Question: What is the best modest dress according to Islamic laws?

Answer: In the present time, the context of hijab is the modest covering of a Muslim woman. A woman should not show her beauty or adornments except what appears by uncontrolled factors such as the wind blowing her clothes, and the head covers should be drawn so as to cover the hair, the neck and the bosom. If one wears other than the Abaya, then it should cover the mentioned areas, and with that said a Muslim woman should prefer to choose wearing an Abaya (Chador).

www.shafaqna.com