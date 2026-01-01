Cancer rates rise in Iraq amid pollution

Shafaqna English- Cancer rates in Iraq have sharply increased in recent years, raising significant public health concerns across the country.

Key factors contributing to this rise include environmental pollution, rapid urban overcrowding, reduced green spaces, and Iraq’s high vulnerability to climate change. According to statistics from oncology centers in Iraqi provinces, cancer cases are at alarming levels.

As of 2025, the Kurdistan Region reported 10,500 cases, Dhi Qar had 10,000 cumulative cases, and Anbar recorded 6,000 cases, highlighting the widespread nature of the disease throughout the nation.

Sources: Iraqi News

