China launched global first 20 MW wind turbine

Shafaqna English– The world’s inaugural 20-megawatt (MW) wind turbine, capable of supplying electricity to over 44,000 homes annually, has now been integrated into China’s power grid.

This turbine, situated in the sea off the southeastern province of Fujian, now stands as the most powerful single offshore wind turbine globally to be operational. Its activation signifies China’s initial offshore installation of a 20-MW class wind turbine connected to the national grid.

Source: Interesting Engineering

